Lincolnshire residents can enjoy a "stagecation" with a trip to the wonderful British seaside!

David Boden

People from Lincolnshire have been encouraged to turn their “Staycation” into a “Stagecation”, with a new bus service offering a great value way to get to the glorious British coast.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The X12 service launches on Saturday 26 July and will take passengers from Market Deeping, Spalding, Boston and Wrangle to Skegness every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday until Sunday 2 November. Buses will leave Peterborough Queensgate at 9:45am and return from Skegness at 5:30pm, so you will have plenty of time to enjoy a day at the beach.

You can take the time to indulge in fish and chips, play on the beach, enjoy the amusement arcades, and take a ride on the Skegness Seasiders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A return fare for the X12 is just £14 for Adults; £9 for Youth and Concessions; and a great value £35 for a Group of up to four people, including two adults.

Enjoy a Stagecation

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so excited to be running the wonderful X12 Service again – it is a wonderful way to enjoy the Summer sun, and at a great value price for the family.

“There is nothing better than a Summer day by the British seaside, so I hope that the X12 will give everyone the chance to enjoy everything that Skegness has to offer.”

The Skegness Seasiders are a colourful addition to any day out. Every year from Easter to October, Rocky and all his Seasider pals work hard to help make sure visitors to Skegness have a great time. The Seasiders stop at all the key attractions, and a frequent service means you can get around Skegness with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the Boating Lake, past The Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

The Skegness Seasiders are now hybrid, meaning they are supporting sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%. Not only that but they now have new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds for better visibility, and next stop announcement, making the customer experience better than ever! Oh, and how can we forget the iconic Seasider radio returning too.

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.