Lincolnshire residents encouraged to Move Against Cancer

People living with and beyond cancer in Lincolnshire are being encouraged to move more as part of an initiative called 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer. This initiative is delivered by MOVE charity. This June, they will be celebrating 6 years of helping people to Move Against Cancer. There are three 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer groups across the county, and all invite those living with and beyond cancer, their families, friends and those working in cancer services to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at the Lincoln parkrun, Boultham Park, Boston parkrun, Witham Way Country Park, and Cleethorpes parkrun, Cleethorpes Country Park, on the last Saturday of every month.

Physical activity has been shown to have a number of important benefits for people living with cancer. It reduces cancer related fatigue, helps to preserve cardiorespiratory and muscular fitness and improves psychological well-being. It may also reduce treatment side effects, reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and prolong survival. However, despite these benefits, an NHS report found that only 23 per cent of people living with cancer achieve the recommended 30 minutes of moderate activity 5 times per week. The 5K Your Way, Move Against Cancer initiative, linked to parkrun, provides the opportunity to do this.

The 5k Your Way, Move Against Cancer groups are run by volunteer ambassadors. Dan Farmer volunteers at Lincoln as well as being the Area Ambassador for Lincolnshire.

Dan was introduced to Lincoln 5k Your Way via his Oncologist, shortly after his own diagnosis for a rare type of Sarcoma – a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumour (GIST) in January 2022. “I had always been active before my diagnosis, but while I was going for tests and scans in the 6 months leading up to being diagnosed, this had greatly reduced as I knew I had something wrong with me, I thought the best thing to do was take it really easy and rest all the time. After my Oncologist explained to me how beneficial keeping active was for me whilst I was having treatment I went along to the Lincoln group – everyone is extremely friendly and supportive. People run, jog and walk the course, which is 3 laps of the lovely Boultham park, but if you’re not feeling ready for the full 5k, you can simply do a lap, or two – it really is about doing it Your Way!

Lincoln 5K Your Way Group

Dan went on to say: “I was able to keep motivated to be active for 18 months whilst having treatment and retained a good level of fitness that meant when I had major surgery in the middle of last year, I recovered faster than expected. I have six months or so of treatment ahead of me, and I firmly believe being involved with 5k Your Way has made such a huge difference to my cancer journey”

I was thrilled to learn of 5K Your Way, says Dan. It’s a national initiative which combines a cancer support group within parkrun. 5k Your Way was founded by oncology consultant and 12 times Ironman champion Lucy Gossage and Gemma Hillier-Moses, International Runner and Founder of MOVE charity who was diagnosed with cancer herself at the age of 24 in 2012.

There are currently 90 5K Your Way groups at locations across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland (including the 3 groups in Lincolnshire – Lincoln, Boston & Cleethorpes). New members are welcomed whether walking, jogging, running or coming along to cheer and have a chat. Friendships are cementing and a supportive community is being built. A strong collaboration with parkrun and support from the wonderful parkrun community of volunteers is facilitating this growth.

