With an estimated one in five adults in Lincolnshire – potentially as many as 92,000 people - consuming more than the Chief Medical Officer's recommended low-risk guidelines of 14 units of alcohol per week, county-wide healthy lifestyle provider One You Lincolnshire is urging adults who want to cut down to use this Alcohol Awareness Week to take advantage of its free Drink Less programme.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, which is open to those living, working, studying or registered with a GP in Lincolnshire, as well as over 18’s and those consuming more than 14 units of alcohol per week offers bespoke one-to-one support from an experienced team of health coaches.

“Your first appointment with us will be used determine what you want to achieve, whether that’s reducing your alcohol intake or abstaining for good, to inform future sessions,” explains Dan Rogers, Associate Director of Operations at One You Lincolnshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we then select the resources to support you on your journey, which will include up to six telephone sessions over a 12-week period, and a referral to any of our other pathways if required.”

The Drink Less service is open to those living, working, studying or registered with a GP in Lincolnshire, as well as over 18’s and those consuming more than 14 units of alcohol per week.

The informal, confidential chats with health coaches will help you understand how to reduce or improve your alcohol intake and adopt a healthier lifestyle. All people need to do is fill in the form on the website to sign up and a member of the team will be in touch to book your first session.

There are an estimated one in six adults in Lincolnshire regularly binge drinking and around 6,900 adults estimated to be alcohol dependent.

For more information, visit oneyoulincolnshire.org.uk/pathway/drink-less

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol Awareness Week, which runs until July 13, is run by Alcohol Change UK and is intended to awareness around alcohol use, its potential harm, to promote the support available, and to challenge the stigma around those experiencing problems with their alcohol use.