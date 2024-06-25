Lincolnshire school students inspired to pursue part-time jobs after highly successful work experience placements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Employers were impressed with students from The Deepings School, saying they were an ‘absolute pleasure’ to work with.

Year 10 students at The Deepings School, Lincolnshire, part of Anthem Schools Trust, have completed a highly successful week of work experience placements.

From local businesses to large corporations, local employers welcomed students from The Deepings School, providing them with hands-on experience and a real taste of working life.

The young people, aged 14 and 15, took part in a wide range of employment areas, including healthcare, engineering, education, technology and the arts.

The diversity of the work experience placements allowed students to choose placements which aligned with their personal interests and career aspirations.

The week of placements helped the students to develop essential skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.

Many students were also given the opportunity to work on real projects, gaining practical experience that goes beyond what can be taught in the classroom.

Local employers were impressed by the professionalism and enthusiasm demonstrated by The Deepings students, with comments such as: “He impressed everyone he engaged with, he was mature and interested throughout his placement.”

Or: “She has been an absolute pleasure in the office and on site, she has engaged well with every department she has worked in, and nothing has been too much trouble. She always started and finished the day with a smile and every team member she has worked alongside has praised her highly for her efforts.”

When they returned to school, many students shared their experiences and spoke about how the programme had helped them gain clarity on their future career paths and develop a greater appreciation for the working world.

Inspired by their placements, several students have expressed a keen interest in pursuing part-time jobs and further education related to their work experience fields.

The Deepings School Headteacher, Kirstie Johnson, said: “We are delighted with the tremendous success of our Year 10 work experience programme.

“We are immensely grateful to local employers for their support in this scheme and for helping to make it a memorable and educational experience for our students.

“We look forward to seeing how these experiences shape their futures and contribute to their personal and academic growth.

“Our Year 10 students stepped out of the classroom and into the world of work with remarkable enthusiasm and dedication, gaining invaluable insights into various professions and industries.