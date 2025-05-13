Lincolnshire Service Child Awards 2025

On Friday, April 25, the Lincolnshire community came together for a truly memorable event at the Service Child Awards 2025, organised by LiNCHigher and hosted at Bishop Grosseteste University. The day's aim was to create a heartwarming celebration honouring the resilience, strength, and achievements of children from Service families.

Held in the presence of family, friends, teachers, and VIPs, the ceremony provided the perfect setting to recognise the unique challenges Service children face and the incredible ways they overcome them. It was wonderful to see the room with so many supportive faces, all gathered to uplift and celebrate these remarkable young individuals.

After just over 200 nominations for all 10 categories, it was almost impossible to choose a winner. Because of this, we decided to give several awards to a Primary and a Secondary school pupil. Shaun O'Neill and Jess McNeill, who ran the event, spoke about the nomination of each individual which had been sent in by a teacher from their school.

Each one told a story of leadership, kindness, sporting ability or excellence — and every recipient stood as a testament to the strength of the Service child community. From academic success to extra-curricular activities, it was clear these students deserved the win.

Winner of the Primary Inspirational Child of the year

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Band delivered a fantastic performance throughout the event. Their music brought both energy and entertainment, elevating the ceremony and adding a special touch to an already unforgettable day.

This year’s Service Child Awards not only recognised individual accomplishments but also highlighted the power of community and support. It was amazing hearing the applause after each winner came up to collect their award, followed by short speeches from the Lord Lieutenant, Vanessa Plumley from RAF Families Federation and Captain ‘Dutch’ Holland from RAF Waddington, we thank you all for your encouraging words and letting the families know that you are there for them in times of need.

Thank you to everyone who attended, and we hope to see you again next year at the Lincolnshire Service Child Awards 2026.