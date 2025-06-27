Lincolnshire site managers win prestigious housebuilding awards for outstanding quality

Two Lincolnshire housebuilding site managers have been recognised as among the best in the business after being named as winners in the UK’s most respected awards for housebuilding site management excellence.

Two Lincolnshire housebuilding site managers have been recognised as among the best in the business after being named as winners in the UK’s most respected awards for housebuilding site management excellence.

Danny Towle, based at Beal Homes’ Bishop’s Green development in Welton, near Lincoln, and Pete Hodgins, leading the Beal team at Thonock Vale in Gainsborough, North Lincolnshire, are celebrating NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

The Pride in the Job Awards, run by the National House Building Council (NHBC), are regarded as the gold standard for excellence in housebuilding.

Site Managers Danny Towle, left, and Pete Hodgins have both been awarded the NHBC’s Pride in the Job Quality Award.

Winners are selected following a rigorous judging process, with each site manager assessed by industry professionals across key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise, and health and safety.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Danny joined family-owned Beal seven years ago as a Home Finisher and has risen to manage the prestigious Bishop’s Green development. He now leads the delivery of 350 luxury new homes.

Danny said: “I’m absolutely buzzing. I’ve worked hard to get to this point and this award means a lot. It’s not just for me though – the whole site team have played a big part and I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved together.

“I’ve always had a strong work ethic and believe that working hard pays off, which is something I’ve instilled in the team.

"Winning this award feels like recognition for the effort we all put in every day. It shows the high standard that Beal sets for all its staff and the commitment from the whole team to delivering homes of exceptional quality.”

Pete has been with Beal for six years, starting as a Finishing Foreman before progressing to Assistant Site Manager and, for the past two years, Site Manager at Thonock Vale. He has worked on several flagship Beal developments, including the Fruit Market in Hull city centre and The Greenways in Goole.

Pete echoed the focus on teamwork and quality, saying: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised and I’m really proud of the quality we deliver at Thonock Vale. We’ve got a brilliant team and this award is for them, as much as it is for me. I’m looking forward to the next stage.”

Beal Construction Director Andy Devine said: “It’s fantastic to see Danny and Pete recognised for their outstanding work and leadership on site.

“These awards are a testament to their commitment to delivering high-quality homes for our buyers, and to the strength of the teams they lead every day.

“All of our team members share a commitment to providing our customers with homes of outstanding quality, so it’s great to see this being recognised by industry peers.”

East Yorkshire-based Beal has been recognised in the NHBC Pride in the Job Awards for three consecutive years, with multiple site managers earning prestigious accolades.

In 2023, Phil Evenden, Site Manager at West Hill II in Kirk Ella, East Yorkshire, was among the Quality Award winners.

The following year, both Danny Towle and Jason Amies, Site Manager at Turpin’s Chase in Welton, East Yorkshire, received Quality Awards, with both also going on to win Seal of Excellence Awards. Jason was additionally named the overall Regional Winner in the Medium Builder category, underlining Beal’s consistent focus on quality and the strength of its construction management teams.

Both Danny and Pete will now go on to compete for the next stage in the competition – the Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards – which will be announced in autumn 2025. The national Supreme Award winners will be revealed in early 2026.

Beal Homes is delivering a series of high-quality developments across Hull, East Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire, with its site managers and teams setting the standard for excellence in the industry. This includes the new Highfields development in Immingham, which will bring more than 500 luxury new homes to this up-and-coming community in North East Lincolnshire.