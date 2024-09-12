Lincolnshire slimmers praised by football star after scoring 24st 12.5lb weight loss between them

Three super slimmers from Lincolnshire reached the semi-finals of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful male slimmers after losing a life-changing 24st 12.5lbs between them. Gary McHugh, 54, Mark Holland, 62 and Kevin Yearnshire, 66 each won a place in the final of Slimming World’s 2024 Man of the Year competition, where they also met former England midfielder and pundit Lee Sharpe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-finalists were invited after being nominated for the accolade by their fellow Slimming World group members. They was joined by 36 other inspirational male slimmers at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

Gary, who slimmed from 19st 7lbs to 11st 2lbs, says: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it. Because I was a comedian for a living I made excuses. I used my weight in jokes to make people laugh but I was secretly embarrassed and ashamed of the way I looked. When I saw a video of my trying to bounce my grandson on my knee that was the final straw. If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I wouldn’t have believed you – I still can’t really believe it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, down-sized from 21st 9lbs to 13st 5.5lbs, says that the support he found at his Slimming World group has been key to his success. He says: “I didn’t really know what to expect when I first walked through the doors, but everyone was warm and welcoming. We’re all there for the same reason – to lose weight and to feel good. Going along every week now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just generally support each other every step of the way.

Mark Holland, Kevin Yearnshire, Lee Sharpe and Gary McHugh at the finals

“I’ve always thought that in order to lose weight I’d have to restrict myself, miss out on things and, worse, that I’d always feel hungry, but I’ve been able to still enjoy my favourite meals like Greek yogurts, porridge, fish and chicken dishes. I’ve just learnt how to prepare and cook them differently now and if I’m honest I enjoy them so much more.”

As well as losing weight Kevin, who slimmed from 22st 2.5lbs to 13st 12.5lbs is more active too. He says: : “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and wanted to try something new. I was really inspired by Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, which encourages you to make small and sustainable steps towards getting more active. I’ve since joined the local gym, started swimming and walk around my local village.

Lee, who during his career played for Manchester United and Leeds United won three Premier League titles and a total of eight caps for England, is no stranger to success himself. He said he was blown away by the achievements of the men he met at the competition: “As a footballer, health and fitness has formed a huge part of my life, so I know how much effort and dedication it can take to stay fit and healthy – both mentally and physically. It was a pleasure to meet the finalists – I can’t believe their transformations, they just don’t look like the same blokes!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think a lot of men find it difficult to admit they have a problem with something and then seek the help they need to fix it – and not just when it comes to weight. It’s not an easy thing to do so all four of them have my utmost respect.”

Mark Holland - Before

Shelley Foxon, who runs Gary’s Scartho Slimming World group says she’s incredibly proud of all three of them “They are a real inspiration to all of the other members and I hope they inspire other people in Kent to join our supportive Slimming World group and take the first step towards losing weight for good.”

Jenny Gardner, who runs the Boston Slimming World group Mark attends continues: “Men often think Slimming World isn’t a man’s world but research shows that men lose more weight than women when they join, as well as dramatically improving their physical and mental health. We’d love to welcome new members to our groups. You can find your local group by searching online at www.slimmingworld.co.uk.”