Lincolnshire smokers saving nearly £150,000 on cigarettes through county-wide Quit Smoking programme

Almost 22,000 smokers across Lincolnshire have set dates to quit the habit since 2019 through a county-wide Quit Smoking programme.

Between them those people will have avoided smoking more than 228,000 cigarettes every day, saving themselves more than £148,000 in the process, according to data released by healthy lifestyle service provider One You Lincolnshire. It also means that nearly 6 million milligrams less tar will be consumed by those individuals.

While smoking rates have declined, 11.9% of the population (6 million people in UK) still smoke. The latest statistics from NHS England show that in 2022-23 there were an estimated 408,700 hospital admissions due to smoking, which means that on average almost every minute someone is admitted to hospital because of smoking. Three-quarters of smokers say they wish they had never started smoking.*

One You Lincolnshire’s 12-week stop smoking programme is free to for those living, working or registered with a GP in Lincolnshire over the age of twelve. Using the programme, participants will be four times more likely to quit for good.

Participants will have up to twelve appointments with a stop smoking advisor to help them remain smoke free. In addition, medications are discussed at the first appointment. You will be supplied with all the medication you need with nicotine replacement therapy being sent to your door.

“Quitting smoking can have a very quick, positive impact,” explains Elise Sanderson, from One You Lincolnshire.

“Within 24 Hours after you quit, carbon monoxide and nicotine will be eliminated from your body. Between three and nine months after you quit, coughs, wheezing and breathing problems will improve as your lung function is increased by up to 10%. One year after you quit, your risk of coronary heart disease is cut in half.”

The programme provides tailored support to help smokers break habits and boost their motivation and confidence to be smoke free. There are helpful resources including a Quit Guide, as well as a check in contact at six and twelve-months smoke free.

“Everybody’s personal journey is unique to them,” continues Elise. “Someone may want to stop smoking because they’re concerned about Covid or other respiratory conditions, because they’re keeping an eye on costs or for many other reasons. That’s why it’s so important to have the support of a stop smoking advisor to help tailor a programme to their needs.”

For more information, visit oneyoulincolnshire.org.uk/pathway/be-smoke-free