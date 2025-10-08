Lincolnshire support worker wins national newcomer award

A Lincolnshire care worker has been recognised on the national stage for her outstanding impact since joining her role less than a year ago.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Turner, Senior Support Worker at Swallow Lodge in North Lincolnshire – which provides respite care for people with learning disabilities and complex needs – was named winner of the Newcomer Award at the Making Space Colleague Awards 2025.

The award, sponsored by Advanced Water Technologies, celebrates individuals who are new to their role but have already made a significant impact, shown a passion for learning and demonstrated a commitment to providing quality care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges said Holly “epitomises a person-centred approach, full of enthusiasm, compassion and a genuine desire to make people’s experiences the very best they can be. If we or a family member ever needed care and support, Holly would absolutely be the person we’d want to go to.”

L-R: Jessica Carmody (Making Space Trustee), Holly Turner (Making Space Senior Support Worker), Rachel Peacock (Making Space CEO)

Since joining Swallow Lodge, Holly has been praised for her energy, warmth and positivity, quickly building strong relationships with both colleagues and the people she supports. She has enhanced the service with her fresh perspective, helping to strengthen team morale, reinforce a values-led vision and create an even more homely, compassionate environment.

Holly has also been named a finalist for the Care Home Newcomer Award at the prestigious Great British Care Awards, East Midlands region, and will find out if she has been successful at the awards ceremony on 26 November at the East Midlands Conference Centre.

Talking about her win, Holly said:

“I’m incredibly grateful for this award – it still feels a little surreal. I feel so lucky to have been welcomed into such a kind and caring team at Swallow Lodge, and I want to thank everyone. It was amazing to be recognised, and I’m excited to see where the opportunities at Making Space will take me.”

Making Space CEO, Rachel Peacock, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holly has made an incredible impact in such a short time. Her enthusiasm, compassion and positivity shine through in everything she does, and it’s clear she has a very bright future in care. We’re so proud of Holly, and of all our winners and finalists. These awards are a wonderful way to celebrate the dedication of colleagues across Making Space and the positive difference they make every single day.”

The Making Space Colleague Awards celebrate the achievements of staff across the national health and social care charity. Making Space, based in Warrington, employs more than 1,000 people nationwide. This year, over 200 employees were nominated, with winners announced at a gala ceremony at The Edwardian hotel, Manchester.

If you are looking for rewarding career where you can make a real difference, where you will be truly valued, explore opportunities at makingspace.co.uk