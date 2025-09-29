Lincolnshire tops UK for potholes in 2025 so far

New data reveals Lincolnshire recorded 29,823 potholes in the first half of 2025 - more than any other county in Britain

Lincolnshire has been named the UK’s worst-hit area for potholes this year, with more road defects logged in the first half of 2025 than any other county.

According to the newly released UK Pothole Index 2025, compiled by car finance provider First Response Finance, Lincolnshire County Council recorded 29,823 potholes between January and June – topping the national chart for 2025.

Lincolnshire also ranks fourth nationally for total potholes since 2022, with 87,154 recorded over the past three years. The figures highlight the scale of the challenge facing the county's road network.

In response, Lincolnshire has been allocated a £65 million repair budget for 2025/26 - the second largest in the UK, behind only Essex. The council has already begun investing heavily in repairs, reducing the area’s potholes by 56% since 2022.

Jonathan Such, Motoring Expert at vehicle finance provider First Response Finance, commented: “Lincolnshire’s roads are clearly under pressure, but the level of investment suggests the council is taking steps to address it. Over a quarter of Brits believe potholes in their area are never fixed, and the data backs this up. Only 10% of councils have shown consistent improvement, while 26% have seen pothole numbers rise year on year.

“Maintaining roads isn’t just about comfort, it’s about safety. Poor road conditions can lead to tyre damage, suspension issues, and even accidents. That’s why it’s vital for councils to prioritise infrastructure and for drivers to stay informed.”