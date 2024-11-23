Lincolnshire ukulele band release Christmas single!

By William Collishaw
Contributor
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 12:57 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:04 BST

The Birdcage Ukulele Orchestra from Lincoln started only 2 years ago from a joke Facebook post.

Most members were complete newbies to any instruments, let alone the ukulele. They have practiced hard and now have written and recorded their first ever original Christmas song!

The Birdcage ukulele orchestra practice every 2 weeks in the Birdcage pub in Lincoln. It is open to all of the community no matter the ability. Welcome to the band everyone!

