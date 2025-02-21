Lincolnshire Virtual Autism Hub expands network of support

After awarding £100,000 in grants last year, Lincolnshire’s Virtual Autism Hub has this year awarded a further £120,000 in grants to new and existing community-led groups to increase support opportunities for autistic people, their families and carers.

The Hub has an annual grants programme to bolster the strength and reach of these groups and create a coordinated countywide network.

Anne-Marie Gregory, Project Manager for the Virtual Autism Hub, said:

“The first wave of grant funding was highly successful and lots of local volunteer-led groups were able to deliver more support to autistic people and their families.

“We are proud to announce that the second wave of grant funding is going to further increase what’s on offer for people who may need informal support, learning or social opportunities in an understanding and encouraging environment.”

The groups benefiting from the second wave of grants are:

Believe Sport: Term time football delivered by experienced coaches for autistic children aged 2-16 in Spalding, Boston and Holbeach.

Term time football delivered by experienced coaches for autistic children aged 2-16 in Spalding, Boston and Holbeach. Bishop Grosseteste University – Autism Art Club: A safe and inclusive space for creativity and exploration, facilitated by an experienced artist.

A safe and inclusive space for creativity and exploration, facilitated by an experienced artist. Community Learning In Partnership (CLIP) Gainsborough – Thriving abilities: Weekly peer support group for autistic adults.

Weekly peer support group for autistic adults. Community Learning In Partnership (CLIP) Mablethorpe & Alford – Diverse Connections: Weekly peer support group for autistic adults in Mablethorpe and Alford.

Weekly peer support group for autistic adults in Mablethorpe and Alford. Creatively Autistic Together: Dungeons and Dragons sessions for autistic people ages 13-18 in Grantham.

Dungeons and Dragons sessions for autistic people ages 13-18 in Grantham. Curo Social Enterprise CIC – Next steps: Animal care, cooking and other activities based on 5 ways to wellbeing.

Animal care, cooking and other activities based on 5 ways to wellbeing. Gobstyks Gaming Club: Warhammer, Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop roleplaying games for autistic people aged 12 and over in Lincoln.

Warhammer, Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop roleplaying games for autistic people aged 12 and over in Lincoln. Green Synergy – Layers of Green: Weekly sessions exploring gardening, nature and mindfulness activities to improve individuals’ wellbeing in Lincoln.

Weekly sessions exploring gardening, nature and mindfulness activities to improve individuals’ wellbeing in Lincoln. Green Synergy – Neuro Thrive: Weekly sessions to support autistic people to improve their mental health and wellbeing with group sessions and physical activities in Lincoln.

Weekly sessions to support autistic people to improve their mental health and wellbeing with group sessions and physical activities in Lincoln. Let’s Parallel Play: Inclusive art sessions fostering playful creativity and connections in Lincoln.

Inclusive art sessions fostering playful creativity and connections in Lincoln. Market Rasen Autistic Adults Social Support Group: Fortnightly peer-led activities for autistic adults in Market Rasen.

Fortnightly peer-led activities for autistic adults in Market Rasen. MindSpace – Bourne Autistic: Meet other autistic adults in a safe space offering support, advice and activities.

Meet other autistic adults in a safe space offering support, advice and activities. MindSpace – Stamford Support Group: A support group hosted by people with lived experience for parents with autistic dependents.

A support group hosted by people with lived experience for parents with autistic dependents. Noise Academy: Mixing, music production and songwriting workshops in Lincoln.

Mixing, music production and songwriting workshops in Lincoln. PAACT (Parents and Autistic Children Together) – Lego Club: Group activities using Lego-based therapy, or play your own way, in Lincoln.

Group activities using Lego-based therapy, or play your own way, in Lincoln. PAACT (Parents and Autistic Children Together) – Makaton Play: Makaton based play activities for families for pre-school children in Lincoln.

Makaton based play activities for families for pre-school children in Lincoln. Rainbow Stars – Art for Everyone: Creative workshops sessions run by local artists covering all ages and abilities, based in Sleaford.

Creative workshops sessions run by local artists covering all ages and abilities, based in Sleaford. Rainbow Stars – Grow it, cook it, eat it! Grow fruit and vegetables in a community allotment and cook what you have grown, based in Sleaford.

Storehouse Church Alford:

All activities are free, though some organisations would welcome a small voluntary contribution. No diagnosis is needed to attend any of these sessions.

The team is committed to supporting groups to grow and there may be additional funding available for autism community groups until at least 2026.

To find out more or join any of these sessions, please visit: www.lpft.nhs.uk/our-services/virtual-autism-hub/autism-groups

The Hub, run by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), also offers non-clinical advice and support via a team of Specialist Autism Navigators for autistic people of all ages, their families and carers.

To find out more about the service, please visit: www.lpft.nhs.uk/our-services/virtual-autism-hub or contact the team by emailing: [email protected].