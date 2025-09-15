Lincolnshire walker conquers Anglesey Coast Challenge

73-year-old grandfather Mike Joyce, from Winterton, took on a challenging fundraiser for Christian Aid, walking the entire Anglesey (Ynys Mon) Coast Path, raising over £2000.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike explained: “The path is 130 miles and typically walked in 12 days. My challenge walk was completed on Friday 12th Sept, when my pedometer read 147 miles achieved in 7 days of walking!

“At the end of the last 20 miles I met with a group of wonderful Welsh Christian Aid enthusiasts near Menai Bridge who collected £140 there and then for my fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hike was undoubtedly the most difficult physical challenge of my life (most people look back to their 20s or 30s to remember such things … but I will look back to my early 70s!). Each day presented its own challenges, with rain on two of the days and strong winds most days. The terrain was often difficult, so fast progress was not always possible.”

Mike Joyce on his walk, with Llinos Roberts of Christian Aid Wales

Mike was however rewarded with stunning seascapes and dramatic sunrises.

Since his return home and informing his church, relatives, plus many friends and neighbours in Winterton of his achievement, Mike's fundraising target of £2000 has been quickly surpassed.

All donations from Mike’s challenge will go to Christian Aid’s Harvest of Hope Appeal. To support Mike please go to: Mike's Anglesey Coast Challenge - Christian Aid Fundraise , where donations can still be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Harvest time, the climate crisis is making it harder than ever for some families to grow food. Flooding and drought are destroying harvests. Crops that once fed communities are now failing. In Sierra Leone, people like Maryama are adapting. After floods damaged her crops and income, she joined a Village Savings and Loans Association supported by Christian Aid. With a small loan, she was able to pay her children’s school fees, secure her farm and invest in their future.

Maryama from Sierra Leone

Last year, Christian Aid worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

And to find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved please visit www.christianaid.org.uk .