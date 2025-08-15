Lincolnshire walker takes on Anglesey Coast Challenge

Mike Joyce, from Winterton, is putting on his walking boots for a 130-mile challenge for international development agency Christian Aid, raising money to support the charity’s work against poverty.

The 73-year-old grandfather is embarking on another challenging fundraiser for Christian Aid, having already raised thousands of pounds from Coast to Coast and Cleveland Way hikes in 2022 and 2024.

Mike explained: “In September I intend to walk the Anglesey (Ynys Mon) Coast Path which is 130 miles and typically walked in 12 days. I wonder if I can crack it in a week?

“As always, I’ll be working up to a good level of fitness - spurred on by donations - despite the hot weather! This year is Christian Aid’s 80th anniversary. Over those 80 years, Christian Aid has stood up for communities in crisis and supported people living in poverty, seeking to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes, and sharing and distributing power.”

Maryama from Sierra Leone

All donations from Mike’s challenge will go to Christian Aid’s Harvest of Hope Appeal.

This Harvest time, the climate crisis is making it harder than ever for some families to grow food. Flooding and drought are destroying harvests. Crops that once fed communities are now failing. In Sierra Leone, people like Maryama are adapting. After floods damaged her crops and income, she joined a Village Savings and Loans Association supported by Christian Aid. With a small loan, she was able to pay her children’s school fees, secure her farm and invest in their future.

Last year, Christian Aid worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

To support Mike on this year’s hike please go to: Mike's Anglesey Coast Challenge - Christian Aid Fundraise.

And to find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved please visit www.christianaid.org.uk .