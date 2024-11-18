Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local waxing specialist Amy Nixon has won Waxing Therapist of the Year at the 2024 BABTAC (British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology) and CIBTAC (Confederation of International Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology) UK Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national awards held at the Fairmont Windsor Park and hosted by industry icon Caroline Hirons is recognised by the industry’s leading beauty professionals as the ‘Beauty Oscars.’

CEO & Chair of BABTAC & CIBTAC, Lesley Blair MBE said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The judging process is extremely rigorous, so every finalist should be hugely proud of their achievement of reaching this stage. It is an unmatched celebration of the calibre of talent and excellence that makes up our beauty sector. The annual awards continue to recognise the hard-working individuals that go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service and training on a daily basis, and are shining examples of the dedication, skill and innovation that drives our wonderful industry forward.”

l-r: award sponsor Hazel Menon - Founder of WaxXXX Singapore, Amy Nixon, awards host - Caroline Hirons

Amy, acclaimed for her Brazilian and Hollywood intimate waxing techniques, said:

“To be noted as being at the top of my field by some of the most influential experts within our industry is indescribable - I feel exceptionally grateful.”

“It is the first time I have ever been involved with anything like this and I never, in three million years, thought I would even be shortlisted, let alone make the semi-finals, finals … or achieve the dream of taking home the top spot of a national award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a therapist I am devoted to continually retraining, researching the latest product formulations, networking with inspirational peers and staying abreast of the latest industry developments so that I can provide my clients with the highest quality treatment experience, in a friendly and comfortable environment.”

CEO & Chair of BABTAC & CIBTAC, Lesley Blair MBE

“I love caring for each person that walks through my salon doors and operate with the utmost of inclusivity - where everyBODY is welcomed.”

Amy offers all body, intimate and facial waxing services as well as HD Brows and HD BrowSculpt treatments from her Lincolnshire based salon.