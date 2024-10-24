Lincolnshire woman nominated for national award for her commitment to brain injury survivors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who leads an East Midlands brain injury charity ‘almost single-handedly’ is being celebrated with a nomination for a national award.

Ann-Marie Smith, 45, has worked at Headway Lincolnshire as Coordinator and Development Officer for 13 years, and in that time has gone ‘above and beyond the call of duty,’ to help develop Headway Lincolnshire into the charity it is today.

Starting with just 12 hours funded per week, Ann-Marie built the brain injury support service and secured funding for her full-time position, as well as for an additional part time member of staff.

She is now up for the national Extra Mile Award, for Headway staff across the UK – a brand-new accolade celebrating staff at the Headway Annual Awards, held each year in London.

Ann-Marie with Headway Service Users

Ann-Marie was nominated by Community Development Worker, Sue Lindridge. Sue said: “Ann-Marie is one of the kindest, caring, most thoughtful, understanding and supportive people I have ever met, and a lot of people would be lost without her.”

Ann-Marie found herself ‘thrust’ into the world of brain injury many when a close family member was attacked. Since that time, she has worked tirelessly to help improve the lives of others in the same situation that her and her family found themselves in.

Sue said: “Ann-Marie has experience of caring for a family member with an acquired brain injury and understands the constraints and impact on the individual’s life and their extended family.”

“She’s approachable, extremely caring and supportive. She does everything in her power to improve the lives of others.”

Headway – the brain injury association supports a network of independent local Headway charities and volunteer-run branches throughout the UK providing rehabilitation and support in their local community.

Due to Lincolnshire being a large county with limited transport links, it is not viable to have a Headway Lincolnshire day centre.

Therefore, Ann-Marie travels around the county covering miles to reach out to those in need of support. She has set up and maintained support groups in Boston, Lincoln, Grantham and Spalding, which run once a month and are supported by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Sue explained: “The support groups offer peer support and face to face contact, reducing feelings of isolation and loneliness amongst acquired brain injury survivors, their families and carers.”

“She also supports brain injury survivors to articulate the impact of their injury to health and social care professionals, enabling them to receive support from the right services to meet their individual needs,” Sue added.

Ann-Marie has put in ‘countless’ volunteer hours to support Headway Lincolnshire, raising ‘thousands’ every year through sponsored walks, Christmas fayres, race nights and charity balls.

Ann-Marie’s dedication to Headway Lincolnshire and brain injury survivors across the East Midlands has led to her to becoming one of just three finalists for the Extra Mile Award at the Headway Annual Awards, celebrating the commitment of staff to improving the lives of brain injury survivors and their families and carers.

The accolade, sponsored by law firm Irwin Mitchell, will be presented by Headway – the brain injury association at its glittering awards ceremony on December 5 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in Mayfair.

Victoria Stevenson, from the Headway Lincolnshire’s Board of Trustees, said: “Ann-Marie battles through everything with strength, compassion and empathy and is truly the heart of Headway Lincolnshire.’’