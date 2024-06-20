Lincolnshire workplace injuries are ‘bad for workers and bad for businesses’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston in Lincolnshire has more than double the national rate of people seriously injured at work, figures show ahead of Injury Awareness Week (24-28 June).

“These figures relate to workers who have suffered serious injuries, including burns, fractures, and loss of consciousness, who are left unable to work for seven days or more. These incidents are all so serious they must be reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE). There will be even more workplace injuries which haven’t had to be reported,” said Mike Benner, chief executive of campaign group APIL (the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers).

Boston saw 433 people harmed in the workplace for every 100,000 workers. The overall rate for England is 212 injured workers per 100,000.

“Employers have a duty under the law to ensure their staff are not injured needlessly. This includes identifying things which might cause harm, and making sure workers have the proper equipment and training to do their jobs. In turn, as an employee you also must cooperate with your employer, follow the training, and take reasonable care,” said Mike.

Mike Benner, chief executive of APIL (the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)

“Accidents cannot be prevented, but injuries caused by negligence can and should be avoided,” he said.

“Put simply if firms comply with their responsibilities under the law, it considerably reduces the risk of workers being needlessly harmed and, in turn, companies being found to be negligent,” Mike said.

“This Injury Awareness Week comes as we mark 50 years of that law - the Health and Safety at Work etc Act. Going to work in the UK has got safer in that time, but too many people still endure the terrible pain, financial pressures, and the impact on personal and family life which come with a workplace injury,” Mike explained.

“The latest figures show that 561,000 people were injured at work in a year in the UK. An estimated 35.2 million working days were lost due to work-related injury and ill-health, which costs the economy £20.7 billion each year*. Needless workplace harm is bad for workers and bad for businesses,” he added.