Lincolnshire's 24/7 Samaritans helpline is future proofed thanks to Freemasons' donation

Work to revolutionise the 24/7 crisis helpline phone system used by the Samaritans to answer cries for help from people at their lowest ebb has been completed thanks to a £30,000 cash injection from Lincolnshire Freemasons.

Samaritans Trust Fundraiser Mike Barnes said: "The support of Lincolnshire Freemasons was invaluable in modernising and upgrading Samaritans' telephone system within Lincolnshire. In turn, this will enable our 350 Lincolnshire volunteers to continue to respond to anyone struggling to cope, even as the United Kingdom phone network changes fundamentally in the future."

That telephone network change is the 'retiring' of the traditional copper cable network that has been the basis of the United Kingdom telephone system since early in the 20th century and replacing it with internet connectivity.

Said Mike: "As a charity that relies on telephones more than most, we had to ensure our upgrade occurred in good time and did not disrupt existing arrangements for any callers. The changeover, which was organised for late 2024, required a mix of rewiring and realigning connections inside Lincolnshire's five branches on top of technological work at central Samaritans. It also cost many thousands of pounds."

Samaritans' founder Chad Varah

Samaritans was started by Lincolnshire-born man Chad Varah, who began the service as one man with a phone and a willingness to listen. That was in the 1950s when he lived in London, since when, says Mike, Samaritans has come a long way in providing confidential, non-judgemental support to those facing personal crises.

"Our volunteers are able to interrupt a suicidal train of thought, preventing a build-up of despair or feelings of entrapment that might lead to someone taking their own life. Volunteers go on to explore with each person a way of helping them to cope for another day."

The £30,000 donation, given in conjunction with the Masonic Charitable Foundation, provided not only modern equipment but training in its use and additional tools to give volunteers the flexibility to be able to answer calls in their own homes rather than having to attend 'bricks and mortar' premises.

"In the current absence of United Kingdom government support, Samaritans' helpline is entirely funded by the kindness of the public and the generosity of groups like the Lincolnshire Freemasons. Your donation has enabled a vital telephone upgrade in our five Lincolnshire branches. It has future-proofed the 24-hour helpline in our county, meaning that with your help, our help will always be there for those who need it."