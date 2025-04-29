Lincolnshire's Four Winds Equestrian Centre celebrate national success at BHS National Riding School Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincolnshire’s very own Four Winds Equestrian Centre is celebrating after a triumphant day at the 2025 British Horse Society (BHS) National Riding School Championships. Set in the heart of Lincolnshire, Four Winds not only shone in competition but also proudly took home two of the day’s most prestigious awards — recognising the centre’s extraordinary work with young people through the power of horses.

Centre proprietor Paula led the celebrations, having been honoured with both the BHS Proprietor Recognition Award and the BHS Coach Recognition Award. Her heartfelt reaction captured the spirit of the day: "We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s not just me – it’s a team effort. We’re thrilled to bits for our Changing Lives through Horses participants because they’ve spent so long preparing. It’s such a passionate programme, and the rewards are life-changing for some students. It just shows we’re on the right tracks and marks an overall hallmark of our successes."

Four Winds is a BHS Approved Riding Centre that runs the Changing Lives through Horses programme, a pioneering national initiative designed to help young people build vital life skills, improve wellbeing, and reconnect with education — all through the unique bond formed with horses. The programme is making a real difference in Lincolnshire, offering young participants a nurturing environment to grow their confidence, resilience, and sense of purpose.

Among those inspired by Four Winds’ work is Mia, one of the centre’s young riders and a participant in the CLTH programme. Speaking about her journey, Mia shared: "I feel so much more confident. I trust I know where I’m going and I trust the horse that I’m on. I just want to have fun and make sure everyone else has fun really."

A student competing at the BHS National Riding School Championships

The success at the BHS National Riding School Championships, supported by sponsor Just Horse Riders, highlights the vital role centres like Four Winds play not only in developing riding skills but also in changing young lives for the better. The event brought together riding schools from across the UK, offering those without their own horse a rare and wonderful chance to compete nationally across show jumping, dressage, and stable management.

Oonagh Meyer, Head of Operations for BHS Approved Centres, reflected: "Seeing so many participants giving it their all and enjoying every moment was wonderful. Riding schools like Four Winds are the lifeblood of equestrian participation, and we’re so proud to support their work helping young people thrive."

Deeply rooted in the Lincolnshire community, Four Winds Equestrian Centre continues to lead by example — nurturing the next generation, celebrating their achievements, and proving that horses really do have the power to change lives.

To find out more about Four Winds Equestrian Centre, the BHS Changing Lives through Horses programme, or how you can get involved, visit: bhs.org.uk/go-riding