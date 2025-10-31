Lincolnshire's over 55s try Witch Dancing for Halloween

Attendees having a go at Witch Dancing

A group of over 55s from Lincolnshire had a go at witch dancing with the Boston Dancing Witches on Thursday 23 October for the first time at a fun, free taster class at Project St. Thomas Hall in Spalding.

The free event was part of First Time for Everything,a community programmedesigned by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

The Boston Dancing Witches, a local dance group, led the session and taught everyone how to perform the original choreography from Germany’s Wolfshager Hexenbruts, now famous as 'The witches dance.' Halfway through the session, everyone enjoyed free light refreshments.

The First Time for Everything programme launched in 2017. Since then, and with support from Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, over 1,000 First Time for Everything events have taken place across Great Britain. More than 15,200 people have come along to date to try new activities like hot yoga, group singing, open water swimming, forage walking, chocolate making and line dancing. According to a recent participant survey, 97% of respondents said they felt happier after attending a First Time for Everything event and 93% felt more connected to their local community.

The group took a photo at the end of the session

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Being active, getting out and about and feeling part of the local community are important for health and wellbeing, no matter what our age, ability or circumstances. With generous support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, ‘First Time for Everything' brings local people together to try something new, to meet new people and have fun.”

Andrea Briggs, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Lincolnshire, says: “We had such a fabulous session, very well attended, dancing with the Boston Dancing Witches, and Wizards. They all looked amazing and had made so much effort with decorating their own individual brooms, sticks and large witches hat we all danced around. They gave us a demonstration of their dances and then everyone was invited to grab a broom and a witch’s hat and follow their lead. Was lots of fun, everyone joined in, lots of smiles and giggles and a few wrong dance moves too! A well-deserved cuppa and biscuits at half time and at the end of the session everyone we all came together to dance the Hokey Cokey and was given a rosette for dancing and joining in. Lots of photo opportunities and lots of great comments at the end of the session. Definitely a “First Time for Everything” moment – a chance to dance with good Witches & Wizards – heartwarming to watch the enjoyment that spread around the room!”

One participant, Rosie S said: “Not knowing what I was going to this evening, I was pleasantly surprised, but what an experience! The costumes of the witch and wizard dancers were brilliant and so was their dancing which we were allowed to have a go with them – witch brooms supplied too! Loads of laughter, worth coming to – when can they come back?”

The next First Time for Everything session in Lincolnshire is a Drumming Circle on Monday November 10th. To register for a place at First Time for Everything events or for more information, contact Royal Voluntary Service activity coordinator, Andrea Briggs, on tel: 07468 701994, email: [email protected] Booking for all events is essential as places are limited.