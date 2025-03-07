Lincolnshire’s second free community paint reuse store opens in Louth

Coun Daniel McNally, executive councillor for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, and Coun Alex Hall, county councillor for Louth North, officially opening the free community paint store at Louth Household Waste Recycling Centre. Photo: LCC

A new scheme at Louth Household Waste Recycling Centre will save residents money and give unused paint a new lease of life.

Lincolnshire’s second ‘Community RePaint’ scheme launched at the site earlier this week, enabling people to donate their leftover paint to the store.

Other residents and community groups can then take any paint they might need for their next DIY project for free.

The new store follows the hugely successful launch of the Grantham Community RePaint. Since its opening in December 2024, 1,000 litres of paint have already been diverted from going to waste.

Coun Daniel McNally, executive councillor for waste at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Each year 55 million litres of perfectly good paint is wasted across the UK. We see lots of it at our recycling centres – some of which has barely been used. That’s why we wanted to step in and make a positive difference. By using our RePaint shops not only can you help to cut the amount of unnecessary paint wastage, you can also save money.

“Alongside our successful Reuse Shop at Tattershall, this is another way we’re thinking differently about our waste, trying to reduce the amount we throw away and reuse items as many times as possible.”

“If you’ve got some leftover tins of paint, drop them off at either of our sites and give them a second life – it could save fellow residents or even local charities some cash.”

As well as the Community RePaint sites, the county council also runs a Reuse shop where visitors can browse a treasure trove of pre-loved items at bargain prices.

People can see the range of products on offer, including TVs and monitors, furniture, bikes and much more, by following the Lincolnshire Reuse Facebook page.

Residents looking to take advantage of the Community RePaint scheme – either by dropping paints off or taking any from the store – simply need to speak to a member of staff on site.

The types of paint available depends on what has been brought for disposal, but most paint types are accepted.

Community RePaint is a UK wide paint reuse network, sponsored by Dulux, with over 80 schemes operating nationally.

Find out more at communityrepaint.org.uk.