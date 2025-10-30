Lincs bus operator makes 'marvellous' effort to support children's charity

Matt Cranwell (left) with representatives from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity

Kind-hearted members of the team, at a major Lincolnshire bus operator, have baked and bought cakes to support the work done, by a ‘marvellous’ charity, which supports local children.

Meanwhile, Charity Champions and senior management, from Stagecoach East Midlands, were visited by representatives from Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity. Holly White, Nil Patel, and Roald Dahl Nurse, Jo Morris, were able to talk about the work they do in the region.

Stagecoach East Midlands has an outstanding record of raising much-needed funds for local charities. This was no exception, as the team got stuck in to bake and buy some ‘marvellous’ themed cakes, across the operation. So far, the company’s efforts and generous donations have raised over £550 – a figure that is rising all the time!

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We were very pleased to meet Holly, Nil and Jo, to learn about the wonderful work they do. We have an incredible team, who have an outstanding history of raising funds for important charities, so it has been no surprise that everyone has already done so much to support this effort.

“Every £30 pays for an hour of support for a child, and, to see what that support brings, we were able to watch a short film about Ada, a beautiful young girl, who was supported by Roald Dahl Nurse, Lucy. Now we are very inspired to help more children and families.”

Sophie Fanning-Tichborne, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, added: “Seeing how invested Stagecoach are in helping us reach more families was truly inspiring. Together, we’re achieving meaningful change and making life more marvellous for seriously ill children across the UK."

Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity works with over 70 NHS Trusts, across the UK, with over 200 Roald Dahl Nurses providing support for more than 40,000 children. Roald Dahl Nurses are a lifeline to the whole family, coordinating care and providing access to emotional support. They help families feel less overwhelmed and isolated and more in control.

-- You can find out about Ada’s Story at https://www.roalddahlcharity.org/