Lincs bus operator offers free travel to veterans this Remembrance Day

Stagecoach, parent of Lincolnshire bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has announced that free travel will be available on all its bus services for serving military, cadets, and veterans on Remembrance Sunday, 9 November, and Armistice Day, Tuesday 11 November.

The offer applies to any serving military or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or badges, attending remembrance services.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Remembrance Day, Armistice Day, and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our colleagues and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people attend memorials.

“We have thousands of ex-forces colleagues working across our business, and our Veterans Network allows us to build on the work Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the Company.”

Stagecoach’s dedication to offering free travel for the Armed Forces is supported by its employee-led Veterans Network. This network was established to unite Stagecoach employees, giving them a platform to drive positive change, raise awareness, shape business decisions, and implement new initiatives that enhance the company.

Stagecoach has been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. The Covenant recognises the value of serving military, regular and reservists, veterans and military families across the country. The Company is also a Gold employee award holder, as part of The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, for its commitment to the armed forces community.