Lincs bus operator sets out its Social Value

A Spalding and Stamford bus operator has set out its commitment to support its local community in a major new public document.

Stagecoach East’s Social Value Policy covers key areas, such as how the operator works to create local jobs and improve the well-being and skills of its colleagues, how it supports its local community and stakeholders, its focus on our local environment, efforts to be inclusive and support local health charities, and how it will always work to improve and to operate in a transparent way.

It goes into details on issues such as how the operator is committed to minimising its environmental impact through the adoption of renewable energy sources, conservation techniques, robust recycling programs and achieving ISO 14001 accreditation. Its goal is to operate a zero-emission bus fleet by 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are proud to be part of our local communities across the East, so it felt important that we should put down in words our commitments to the people that we work for, and with, day in and day out.

“If we look at an issue like health and education, we pride ourselves on how we try to support local charities, both financially and through the various facilities we can offer; our staff go out of their way to give their support.

“We also want to be inclusive: our colleagues are just as diverse as the communities they live in, so we want everyone to know that you are welcome on board. Things like this are integral to what we do – we have fundamental values like ‘we do the right thing’ and ‘we support our communities’, so this is how we live those out.”