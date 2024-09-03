Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance doctor in all-female team for Great North Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance doctor is joining an all-female team of air ambulance staff taking part in the AJ Bell Great North Run in September.

Dr Isla Wormald is part of the 20-strong group from 13 air ambulance charities across the UK who are tackling the race to increase the profile of air ambulance services nationwide and to inspire other women to pursue roles within Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

Isla said: “Gender should not be a barrier yet within the UK HEMS, only 20% of doctors & 24% of paramedics are women. We are keen to raise awareness of the challenges facing women in this workplace and empower others to consider a career in HEMS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am proud to be employed by LNAA as a HEMS doctor and to have the knowledge and skills to be able to provide pre-hospital emergency care for critically ill and injured patients.

Dr Isla Wormald

“I am running this running this iconic race on 8 September which happens to be during Air Ambulance Week, to raise funds to enable our crews continue to provide such a service for residents and visitors to Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire.”

LNAA is one of the UK’s leading (HEMS) charities, funded purely by the generosity of people and businesses in Lincs. & Notts. It is not part of the NHS andthereforenot Government funded. With each mission costing an average of £4000, the charity needs to raise £13million this year to beby the side of patients in their time of greatest need.

The crew of doctors, paramedics & pilots transport the equivalent of a hospital emergency department to people suffering from the most serious of illnesses & devastating injuries, providing the best possible treatment as quickly as possible. When every second counts, the arrival of LNAA’s critical care cars and the iconic yellow helicopter reallycan mean the difference between life & death.

Find out how you can support Isla on her Great North Run Challenge here