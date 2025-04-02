Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) completes busiest March on record
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crews attended 34 RTCs, 74 medical incidents, 24 accidental injuries and three assaults throughout the month.
The crew were called to a motorcyclist in Mablethorpe who had come off his bike. The doctor and paramedic were by his side within 15 minutes, landing as close as possible to the patient. He was taken to hospital in the helicopter.
Another mission at night following reports of a patient who had been stabbed. The crew treated the patient on scene before loading into the helicopter to go to hospital.
LNAA Head of Operations, Laura Evans said: “The skill level of our crews and the speed of our helicopter means that we are well-equipped to respond to all kinds of incidents across Lincs & Notts.
“Our fantastic doctors, paramedics and pilots continuously strive to be the best they can so that they consistently deliver world-class care to patients. Being able to respond to this number of incidents and get to patients so that care can be delivered is all thanks to everyone who supports LNAA. We simply couldn’t be there without them.”
The Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance responds to an average of four missions a day, 356 days of the year. This happens without any government funding and is all thanks to donations.
To support the work of LNAA visit ambucopter.org.uk/donate