Lincs students will get free bus travel to attend university application day this Saturday

Students from Spalding and Stamford attending the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) Application Days, this Saturday, will be able to take advantage of an offer to get around Cambridgeshire for free.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East is again offering free travel to all students attending the ARU Application Days in Cambridge and Peterborough, the next of which will take place on Saturday 8th March. This comes after prospective students were previously offered free travel to ARU’s Open Days in January.

Prospective students will be able to show their driver the e-voucher that has been emailed to them by ARU and ask for a free single ticket. This voucher entitles them and one parent or guardian to unlimited free single tickets within the Cambridgeshire MegaRider Plus zone on Stagecoach East bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough, the Citi 1 from Orton or Werrington is the easiest way to get to the Campus, with buses stopping right at the front door. This bus can also be used as a connection, leaving from Queensgate Bus Station in the city centre.

David Boden

If travelling from further afield, Busway services will take students into Cambridge.

In Cambridge, the Citi 2 from Addenbrookes to Milton is the easiest way to get to the Campus, stopping just a 5 minute walk away. This bus can be used as a connection from the city centre or Cambridge North Rail Station.

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Going to university is a potentially life-changing opportunity for young people across our region. We believe that education should be accessible to everyone, so we are proud to remain part of the free travel scheme. The young people who will be coming to these events are the future of our communities, so we are delighted to play our part in letting them experience the bus, to understand that it is an easy, convenient, and environmentally-sustainable way to get around.

“I hope that everyone will enjoy a great day by bus, and I look forward to welcoming you on board for years to come.”