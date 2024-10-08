LIVES Charity Flat Race at Market Rasen raises over £10,700 for life-saving services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LIVES, the Lincolnshire charity providing first response emergency care, is celebrating the overwhelming success of its recent Charity Flat Race at Market Rasen Racecourse. The event raised an incredible £10,700, all of which will directly support the life-saving work LIVES responders carry out across the county.

The race day featured an exhilarating competition, with Lily Stanham-Ritchie crossing the finish line as the victor in a thrilling race. But the true champions of the day are the patients who benefit from the funds raised, ensuring that LIVES can continue delivering rapid, emergency medical care when it maers most.

A special highlight of the event was Ben Atkins, the charity’s top fundraiser, who single-handedly raised a remarkable £3,000. His dedication and efforts have been a shining example of the community spirit that makes events like this possible.

As a charity, LIVES continues to rely on the generosity of its supporters, anything you can give goes directly to their life-saving service.LIVES Head of Fundraising Charlie McClelland said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in the race, as well as those who donated so generously. The money raised will make a substantial difference in our ability to continue responding to emergencies across Lincolnshire. It’s this community support that keeps us going.”

For more information or to donate, please visit lives.org.uk and follow LIVES on social media for updates on future events and fundraising opportunities.