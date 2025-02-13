LIVES' 'No Night Is Silent' reaches finals of Smiley Charity Film Awards

LIVES is celebrating an incredible achievement as its powerful advert, No Night Is Silent, has been named a finalist in the prestigious Smiley Charity Film Awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emotionally compelling film, which highlights the life-saving work of LIVES volunteers across Lincolnshire, captured hearts during the public vote. Thanks to overwhelming community support, the advert has now progressed to the final stage, where a panel of judges will decide whether it wins at the awards ceremony in March.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be finalists," said Harry, a LIVES medic first responder who acted in the advert. "No Night Is Silent shines a light on the incredible dedication of our volunteers who respond to emergencies day and night. We can't thank everyone enough for voting and helping us get this far."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Smiley Charity Film Awards celebrate the best in charitable storytelling, recognising films that inspire, engage, and make a difference. For LIVES, reaching the finals provides a fantastic platform to showcase the work of their highly skilled volunteers who make a life-saving impact across the county.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in March, and LIVES will be eagerly awaiting the results alongside fellow finalists from across the UK charity sector.