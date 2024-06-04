LIVES responders awarded for front-line service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To celebrate The King’s Coronation, which took place in 2023, a special edition medal was released to people serving on the front line to protect and make our communities safer places to live. LIVES (Lincolnshire’s Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service) is a charity that with Community First Responders based across the county, who are trained and ready to respond to medical emergencies – and people in their hour of need.

Over 170 front-line staff and responders at the charity LIVES qualified to receive a medal - amazingly with over a collective of 1000 years of service to their communities!

Annie Wakeford, pictured, lives in Pinchbeck and is the District Co-ordinator for the South Holland district at LIVES, meaning that she co-ordinates the team of responders in that area. Annie has voluntarily served her community and LIVES for over 8 years – responding to a wide range of medical emergencies often before an ambulance arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, LIVES are on scene first over 80 per cent of the time!

Annie Wakeford - LIVES Community First Responder

When presented with her medal Annie said “It was really special having my commitment to front-line voluntary service recognised and acknowledged with a medal. It’s something I will treasure.”