LIVES responders awarded for front-line service
Over 170 front-line staff and responders at the charity LIVES qualified to receive a medal - amazingly with over a collective of 1000 years of service to their communities!
Annie Wakeford, pictured, lives in Pinchbeck and is the District Co-ordinator for the South Holland district at LIVES, meaning that she co-ordinates the team of responders in that area. Annie has voluntarily served her community and LIVES for over 8 years – responding to a wide range of medical emergencies often before an ambulance arrives.
In fact, LIVES are on scene first over 80 per cent of the time!
When presented with her medal Annie said “It was really special having my commitment to front-line voluntary service recognised and acknowledged with a medal. It’s something I will treasure.”
LIVES are celebrating 25 years of their Community First Responder initiative and currently have around 25 responders across Lincolnshire all working together towards the collective goal of making Lincolnshire one of the safest counties to live in. This year’s Volunteer’s Week (03/06/2024) LIVES are asking people to get in touch with them and share their stories no matter how minor or major! www.lives.org.uk/thank-our-community-first-responders-volunteers-week/