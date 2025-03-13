Local author launches kickstarter for new children's book celebrating friendship and hope

A heartwarming new children’s picture book, Jasper, the New Horse in Town, is set to launch this November, offering young readers a touching story about friendship, belonging, and overcoming fears. Written by a Lincolnshire-based author, the rhyming tale follows Jasper, a nervous horse, as he joins a new herd and learns how kindness can make all the difference.

Inspired by the incredible work of Hope Meadows, a local non-profit equine-assisted therapy CIC in Lincoln, Jasper, the New Horse in Town is more than just a story. It’s a celebration of the centre’s positive impact in supporting children and adult's mental health, including the author’s own daughter, who has benefitted from their services for the past three years. To give back, 10% of every book sale will go directly to Hope Meadows, helping them to continue their life-changing work.

Kickstarter Campaign Launching This May

To bring Jasper’s story to life, the author has launched a Kickstarter campaign that will run throughout May. The campaign aims to raise the funds needed to publish the book, which features traditional watercolour illustrations that beautifully capture the charm and personality of Jasper and the herd.

A side-by-side of Jasper with his watercolour illustration.

“Stories have the power to teach, comfort, and inspire,” says the author. “I want every child to have the chance to fall in love with reading. Books provide opportunities for children to develop language, grow their imagination, and build their self-confidence.”

Supporters of the Kickstarter campaign can choose from a range of rewards, including signed hardcover copies of the book, exclusive prints of the illustrations, and the opportunity for children to participate with their artwork being added to the book.

For Families, Schools, and the Local Community

Perfect for young readers aged 3-8 years and their families, the book’s gentle story and rhyming text make it an excellent tool for developing language and literacy skills. With its themes of friendship and kindness, it’s also an ideal addition to school libraries and classrooms.

Members of the Hope Meadows Herd from left to right - Gertie, Maisie, and Finesse.

The author, a passionate advocate for children’s literature and education, hopes local families and schools will embrace Jasper’s journey. “It’s a story for anyone who’s ever felt nervous in a new situation,” she shares. “I wanted Jasper to remind children that they are never alone. Everyone feels unsure sometimes, but a little bit of kindness can go a long way.”

About Hope Meadows

Hope Meadows, based in Lincoln, is a non-profit equine-assisted therapy CIC that works with children and adults to support their mental health. Their work has benefited countless people within the local community, giving them, including the author's own daughter, a safe space to heal and thrive.

Join the Journey

A kind review from a home-educating mum.

With its November release date fast approaching, Jasper, the New Horse in Town is ready to win hearts across Lincolnshire and beyond. To learn more and support the Kickstarter campaign, visit www.jasper.theoet.com