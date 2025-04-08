Local bus driver wins Ministry of Transport praise for act of kindness

Lewis Mayo receives his Stagecoach Star of the Month Award from Darren Roe (left) and Hema Russell (right)

A driver from a Spalding and Stamford bus operator has been personally congratulated by the Minister for Local Transport following an act of kindness in helping to provide assistance to a vulnerable young woman on his bus.

Simon Lightwood, Minister for Local Transport, personally wrote to Stagecoach East’s Lewis Mayo after he beat off competition from around the country to win a Stagecoach Star of the Month Award, in the category of ‘Doing the right thing’, for showing care and compassion for the young woman, who was clearly in distress.

Mr Lightwood said: “I am very grateful for your quick thinking in a difficult situation, which ensured that a vulnerable passenger was safe and able to access the necessary medical care. Your commitment to your role demonstrates the vital role bus drivers play in our local communities, and I was delighted to hear that Stagecoach subsequently awarded you their star of the month award for ‘doing the right thing’ – congratulations.”

He added: “Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, providing a lifeline for many and keeping people moving. As a bus driver, you ensure people can access work, education, essential services, and visit their friends and family. Without the dedication of bus drivers up and down the country, none of this would be possible.”

The 20 year-old woman boarded Lewis’s bus and he allowed her to travel in order to keep out of the cold weather. However, upon arrival, Lewis realised that she had curled herself up into a ball and looked extremely pale, so he called 999 and requested an ambulance to revive her. The response was extremely quick and the paramedics managed to secure her condition.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are all very proud of the thoughtful and compassionate way that Lewis approached what was a very difficult situation. Along with the rest of our team and the emergency services, everyone worked so quickly and professionally to offer what help they could.

“I am grateful to the Minister for recognising what a crucial role buses play in our local communities. As people who run local buses, we are very much part of the local communities we serve – because they are our communities. As with our partnership with Businesses Against Abuse, our buses are safe-spaces, and our drivers will regularly go out of their way to help the most vulnerable members of our society.”

Buses and Businesses Against Abuse (BAA) is a unique partnership between Stagecoach East, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls throughout Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, and Suffolk - wherever Stagecoach East runs. East’s buses are officially places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abuse or assault, with signage on each bus to show the fact. All drivers are receiving training on how to recognise and help victims. Find out more about BAA here: https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/campaigns/businesses-against-abuse/