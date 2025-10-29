Local care home and library launch tech support group

Tech support volunteer, Simon (left) and Braeburn Lodge colleague, Jade (right) assisting a community visitor.

The Braeburn Lodge Care Home alongside the Deepings Library came together to host its first recurring Tech Support Café on Wednesday 29th October at the community library based in the town of Deeping St James.

Visiting members of the community were able to come and visit the group to ask for support, from a range of areas including mobile phone help, smart speaker assistance and questions about streaming services and thoughts about artificial intelligence.

The Tech support café will return on Tuesday 20th November at 1.30pm and members of the community can ask any question relating to computers, tablets/iPads, smartphones, apps or getting online. Questions at all levels are welcomed.

There will be a variety of refreshments and sweet treats available to guests in attendance. Who can also enjoy one another’s company whilst seeking digital assistance.

Tui (left) Community Library Manager and Mark (right) from Barchester aiding the community with their tech questions.

General Manager of Braeburn Lodge, Jane Lee said: “We look forward to taking part in what is sure to be another fabulous community event in November and helping the senior community with any technology related struggles they may be facing.”