Local care home celebrates VE Day 80 with Oakham Mayor

Chater Lodge in Ketton, Stamford marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by hosting a memorable afternoon street party. Despite the weather preventing outdoor festivities, the celebratory spirit remained undampened.

The event saw distinguished guests in attendance, including the Councillor Paul Ainsley Mayor of Oakham, Sue from St Paul's and St John's Church in Greater Casterton, and Rob Persani from Rutland and Stamford Sound. Residents and staff enjoyed a delightful afternoon filled with music, dancing, and delicious treats.

The home was adorned in red, white, and blue decorations, and everyone dressed in their 1940s-inspired attire. The highlight of the day was a performance by singer Nicky, who entertained everyone with favourite wartime hits.

Head chef Marta prepared a delectable selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes, and pastries, all complemented by pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz. Residents listened to Churchill’s iconic speech, and reminisced about their memories of VE Day.

Oakham Mayor Cllr Paul Ainsley with Chater Lodge colleagues

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge, said: “Many of our residents remember the end of the war and understand its significance for our country. We wanted to celebrate this important date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and their experiences.”

Betty, a resident at Chater Lodge, shared: “I remember all the family gathering around the radio to listen to Churchill’s speech announcing the end of the war. It still gives me Goosebumps. It was wonderful to reminisce and celebrate with everyone here. We’ve had such fun and enjoyed lots of cake!”