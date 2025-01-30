Local care home goes down under for Australia Day

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home celebrates Australia Day

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge in Grantham have been discovering all things Antipodean in celebration of Australia Day, which took place on Sunday 26 January

Residents took part in Australian-themed activities throughout the day including a Bush Tucker trial with staff which everyone really enjoyed. The favourite activity of the day was however a tasting of Australian wines along with some Australian-themed snacks whipped up by head chef.

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “We’ve all had a brilliant day learning about all the wonderful things to see and do down under. It has made us all long for some sunshine and a trip to the beach!”

Judith, a resident at Maple Leaf Lodge commented: “I have always wanted to go to Australia so this was the next best thing, we visited all kinds of wonderful places and I especially enjoyed the food tasting session. It’s been a brilliant day!”

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides, residential care, dementia care and respite care.