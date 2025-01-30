Local care home goes down under for Australia Day
Residents took part in Australian-themed activities throughout the day including a Bush Tucker trial with staff which everyone really enjoyed. The favourite activity of the day was however a tasting of Australian wines along with some Australian-themed snacks whipped up by head chef.
Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at Maple Leaf Lodge said: “We’ve all had a brilliant day learning about all the wonderful things to see and do down under. It has made us all long for some sunshine and a trip to the beach!”
Judith, a resident at Maple Leaf Lodge commented: “I have always wanted to go to Australia so this was the next best thing, we visited all kinds of wonderful places and I especially enjoyed the food tasting session. It’s been a brilliant day!”
