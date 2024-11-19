Local care home hosting Stop Smoking Support Seminar with County Council

Chater Lodge care home, in Ketton, Stamford have invited members of the local community to a seminar offering support for those who wish to stop smoking.

Taking place on Tuesday 26th November from 10am – 11.15am, guests will have a chance to meet Kajal Karki – Stop Smoking Specialist Advisor for Rutland County Council who will be discussing how to learn effective strategies to quit smoking and improve your health.

General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting a specialist from Rutland County Council to come in and offer support to the local community for those who are looking for ways to quit smoking. We know this can be a daunting challenge for people and we’re looking forward to being able to offer our support as a home.”

