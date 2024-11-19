Local care home hosting Stop Smoking Support Seminar with County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chater Lodge care home, in Ketton, Stamford have invited members of the local community to a seminar offering support for those who wish to stop smoking.

Taking place on Tuesday 26th November from 10am – 11.15am, guests will have a chance to meet Kajal Karki – Stop Smoking Specialist Advisor for Rutland County Council who will be discussing how to learn effective strategies to quit smoking and improve your health.

General Manager Zoe Postgate said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting a specialist from Rutland County Council to come in and offer support to the local community for those who are looking for ways to quit smoking. We know this can be a daunting challenge for people and we’re looking forward to being able to offer our support as a home.”