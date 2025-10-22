Local care home hosts cocktails and canapes event

Residents and guests at Braeburn Lodge Care Home in Deeping St. James were treated to a delightful afternoon of cocktails and canapés, bringing a touch of elegance and indulgence to the home.

The event welcomed residents, relatives, visitors, and colleagues, who gathered to enjoy a vibrant selection of refreshing cocktails and mocktails. These were perfectly complemented by an array of homemade canapés, freshly prepared by Head Chef Marcin, whose culinary talents were widely praised.

The café was filled with lively conversation and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, making it a truly memorable occasion.

General Manager Jane Lee said: “Our residents and guests had a wonderful afternoon, and we’re incredibly grateful to our fantastic kitchen team for preparing such a decadent and delicious selection of canapés. At Braeburn Lodge, we’re committed to offering a wide variety of activities and entertainment as part of our lifestyle enrichment programme—and this event was certainly one of the highlights!”

One resident shared their thoughts on the day, saying:“It was such a lovely treat— everything looked beautiful and tasted amazing. We felt really special.”

