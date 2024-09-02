Local care home hosts free planning for care drop in session
Taking place on Thursday the 26th of September 10am – 11:30am, guests will have a chance to meet impartial financial consultants from Williams Wealth Consultancy, who will be discussing how to plan for care. Topics will include what it means to have a Power of Attorney, and how to manage care fees.
General Manager Sarah Noutch said: “We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care. It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Tennyson Wharf are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it. If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”
Tennyson Wharf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
