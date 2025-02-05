Local care home hosts informative talk with local historian

Residents and guests at The Cedars Care Home in Bourne hosted their popular community coffee morning with a special guest, local historian Johnathan Smith.

Historian Johnathan Smith delivered an informative talk on British Racing Motors, “The Pride of Bourne”. Residents and guests were delighted to have Johnathan share his wealth of knowledge, memories and photographs with everyone, including a very special one of him as a little boy seated in one of the racing cars…sharing such a treasured memory.

The home's hospitality team provided a delicious selection of cakes, sweet treats and biscuits for everyone to enjoy during the presentation.

The talk was very much enjoyed by Michael, a resident, who said “his brother had worked at BRM and so he felt a strong family connection saying, “It was such a big attraction in its heyday, you could hear the roar of the cars for miles, so wonderful!”

Jo, another resident, shared a moment with us as she fondly spoke of her husband who had been such a big racing car fan, saying,” it was lovely to see such interest from everybody, and he was a very good speaker bringing smiles and memories all around the room.”

Senior General Manager, Rebecca Aldred said, “Our residents and guests had a wonderful morning. Many of our residents have spent their whole lives in Bourne and love to hear about its history, and see the old photographs that evoke so many memories for them. We do our best, here at the Cedars, to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this specific talk being local to Bourne was one was one of our most interesting.”

The Cedars care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 56 residents, from respite care to long term stays.