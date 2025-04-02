Local care home launches community dementia support café

BHC

In order to support residents’ relatives and friends, and the local community, Barchester’s Wood Grange Care Home in Bourne is launching a regular monthly community dementia café starting on Tuesday 08th April from 10.30 am and everyone is welcome to attend.

Each month, on the second Tuesday of the month at 10.30 the community dementia café will be open for all to come along and meet others who are supporting friends and family living with dementia, or who think a loved one may have dementia. It will be a chance to find out about coping strategies, how to get a diagnosis, what support is available and get help and advice from people who are having a similar experience. Come along for a cuppa, a slice of cake and a chance to relax and unwind.

Senior General Manager, Katya Petrova says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia.

The café will be a great way to relax, make friends, find out information about dementia from our specially trained staff. We are inviting everyone to come along and have a coffee and chat to others who have friends and family members living with dementia or who are concerned about a loved one.”

Wood Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Wood Grange provides dementia care, nursing care, residential care, respite care.