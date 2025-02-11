Local care home learns all about scam avoidance

Scam Prevention Talk

Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham are hosting a workshop on Thursday 13th February at 11am to share key tips on how to avoid being scammed. A topical issue that often affects the elderly, the experts demonstrate how to recognise a scam, and the correct way to respond and report them.

The talk with local PCSO which everyone is welcome will discuss how scams are disguised, and can occur in person, by phone, by post, by email, and even through social media. Guests will also be encouraged to share their scamming experiences and recovery strategies.

General Manager of the home, Kerry said: “We know that scammers often target the elderly because they can be more trusting, and easy targets because they are not aware of all of the technology tricks that scammers often use. We wanted to use the workshop to make sure our residents as well as friends from within the community were better informed on scamming tricks, and to know that support is always here at Maple Leaf Lodge as well as with the local police.”

Maple Leaf Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents, relatives and surrounding neighbours.