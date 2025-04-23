Local care home makes resident's wish come true

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bill, a resident at the Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford had a simple wish to rekindle his love of collecting vinyl and wished to visit a record store again, as he is an avid collector of vinyl records. Staff at the home made his wish a reality, proving that the old adage, it’s never too late to do what you love.

Bill is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Bill’s face when his dream was realised.

Bill’s wish was simple: a trip to a record store. He was in vinyl heaven talking to the shop assistant Dave at ‘Rock on’ in Stamford. Bill spent time browsing through the records, Dave played them for Bill who sang along, they engaged in great conversation, and Bill spotted a record from back in the day that he had saved weeks and weeks for, now worth a pretty penny! It was great to see Bill’s face light up and talk to Dave who had the same passion as him. It was wonderful to find out how the record store evolved with the owner Ted Carroll supporting various charities with the profits.

After all that chatting and shopping, Bill ventured to The Golden Fleece, who welcomed him with a lovely warm greeting. Bill chose from the menu and enjoyed a delicious meal washed down with a pint or two. We would like to thank Rock on record shop and Mandy and team at The Golden Fleece for making the day that extra special.

Bill at 'Rock On' records in Stamford

In response to this wonderful surprise, Bill said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Chater Lodge. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Bill was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”