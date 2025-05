Local care home one of hundreds to take part in Barchester's Big Quiz

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Chater Lodge care home, in Stamford joined fellow keen quizzers from over 250 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to put their collective general knowledge to the test.

The third Barchester Big Quiz took place on 30th July 2024 when Chater Lodge got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital had the best quizzers. The quiz marked Barchester’s 100th live event so there was a centennial theme - from historical humdingers and geographical gazumpers to pictorial puzzlers and connective conundrums, the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Zoe Postgate said: “We’ve got some excellent quizzers at our home, we are very competitive - several of our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved! We did very well and got a really good score, we can’t wait to see how well we did in comparison with all the other homes.”

Maria, Activities Coordinator said: “It has been a lovely afternoon. It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with our residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”

Chater Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential, dementia care and respite care.