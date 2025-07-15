Local care home to host free cheese & wine event
The event is free and guests will be welcomed into the home to enjoy a relaxed afternoon of fine cheeses, carefully selected wines, and warm conversation. The event offers a wonderful opportunity to meet residents and staff, connect with others in the local area, and experience the friendly atmosphere at Chater Lodge.
General Manager of the home, Zoe Postgate, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our Cheese and Wine Afternoon. It’s a lovely way to bring people together, enjoy some delicious treats, and celebrate the spirit of community that means so much to us here at Chater Lodge.”
Chater Lodge Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Chater Lodge provides residential and dementia care for up to 45 residents, offering both respite and long-term stays.