Local care to host meet the manager, cream tea event

Zoe Postgate, (middle) looks forward to meeting the local community

The Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton, Stamford invites the local community to join us for a delightful "Meet the Manager" event on Tuesday, 25th February at 2:30pm. Our residents, relatives, and visitors will enjoy a selection of cream scones and refreshments, courtesy of our wonderful kitchen team.

Zoe Postgate, General Manager at Chater Lodge, said: “We are excited to welcome everyone to this special event. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our residents and guests to come together, enjoy some delicious treats, and engage in meaningful conversations and I hope to answer any questions the local community has about the home.”

A resident at the home shared: “We’re looking forward to this event. It’s always a pleasure to meet new people and enjoy some tasty scones.”