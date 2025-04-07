Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sarah, a carer from Lincolnshire supported by Carers First, was recently celebrated for her incredible dedication as both a carer and a supporter of Lincoln City FC.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah is a full-time carer for her husband, Jonathan, who lost both his legs to meningitis when he was just 19.

With the help of Carers First, Sarah was able to share her story, showcasing the challenges she faces and how she copes while caring for her husband, Jonathan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She became Jonathan's carer in 2008, when they first met. Her role covers everything - from household chores and homeschooling the children to helping Jonathan shower and take his medication.

Local carer celebrated as she meets favourite Lincoln City FC players

Sarah said: “One of my biggest passions is football; I'm a huge Lincoln City FC fan, and I dream of meeting my favourite players, especially Freddie Draper! These moments of joy, no matter how small, help me stay grounded.”

Sarah's dream came true when she was presented with a hamper during the match on Tuesday, 4 March, when Lincoln City FC triumphed over Crawley, as a token of appreciation for all she does, meeting Freddie and some of her other favourite players.

To top it all off, Sarah was invited as a special guest to the Lincoln City FC vs Bristol Rovers game on Saturday, 15 March, where she met Freddie Draper once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said of Carers First: "I'm so grateful for how you've supported me to have a voice, and now I'm being recognised! Thank you so much for absolutely everything!"

Many carers often struggle to balance their own health needs with their caring responsibilities. According to Carers UK's "State of Caring" report, approximately 40-50% of carers like Sarah have health conditions they manage while caring for others.

Sarah said: “Jonathan is incredibly strong, but I can always sense when he's struggling. That’s when I know I need to step in and encourage him to rest.

“My health isn’t always great either – I have fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, and PTSD. Some days, I’m drained, but I do my best to push through for my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being a carer isn’t just physical – it’s emotional. Some days, I’m proud of what I do, knowing I’m making a difference. Other days, I feel invisible, as if my needs come last. The feelings of isolation, exhaustion, and guilt can feel overwhelming. But I remind myself that doing my best is enough.”

Sarah has been supported by Carers First since 2018. She added: “You are not alone. Seeking support is not a sign of weakness – It is essential. I have found comfort in online communities and Carers First support groups and local activities, where I can share my experiences with people who genuinely understand.

“Organisations like Carers First offer practical advice, helplines, and emotional support for those who need it. The charity has been a lifeline for me.”

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First can offer, please visit our website or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have local services, groups and support available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Haringey, Waltham Forest, Croydon and Merton. We also provide online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [ link].