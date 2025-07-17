Local carer scoops coveted care title

BHC

Nicola Hodson at Tennyson Wharf in Burton Waters, Lincoln, has been crowned Carer of The Year for the NE & Scotland Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2025 and is through to the national round of judging.

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,500 residents living in Barchester’s 267 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Nicola is over the moon to have been named the winner for the North East & Scotland Division beating hundreds of other nominees.

Nicola Hodson said: “I am honoured that my fellow colleagues, residents and their families felt that I was deserving of a nomination for the Carer of the Year Award. For me one of the most important parts of my day is to make our residents smile and be supportive to my team. I am really looking forward to attend the awards ceremony in Manchester.”

As the winner for North East & Scotland, Nicola is through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

General Manager, Sarah, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Nicola. We are so proud of her. Nicola is an absolute role model to our care team; she loves to share her knowledge and mentor other colleagues.”

Tennyson Wharf is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Tennyson Wharf provides residential, dementia and respite care.