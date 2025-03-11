Local celebrates 20 years of service with Newton House

Long service award

A House Keeper at Newton House in Grantham has received a prestigious 20 Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 20 years

Cheryl, now House Keeper, started at Barchester in March 2005 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Cheryl has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Sonia, General Manager of Newton House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Cheryl. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Newton House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Cheryl!”

Newton House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.