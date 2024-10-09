Local charity joins national network to support vulnerable women
The charity is based in one of ten areas selected to join the network alongside areas of London, the Midlands and Yorkshire as part of the 2024 cohort.
Alison Goddard, Chief Executive of LAT, said: “Lincolnshire Action Trust is delighted to have been able to work with local partners to be selected to join the MEAM Approach Network as part of the 2024 cohort.
“The new Lincolnshire MEAM partnership will focus on transforming services and systems to better respond to the needs of women who are at risk of involvement in the criminal justice system in the county who are supported by our Women RISE Project.”
LAT is committed to transforming services and systems for people facing multiple disadvantages. This commitment has been shown by its Women RISE Project which works with partners and stakeholders to support vulnerable women across Lincolnshire with everything from contact with the criminal justice system to homelessness. The Women RISE Project, alongside a competitive expression of interest and assessment process, has successfully led to Lincolnshire’s inclusion into the network.
Joining the MEAM Approach Network will give LAT and its partners access to a broader pool of expertise and learnings through collaboration with other member organisations. With the support of the partnership, a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges faced by vulnerable women will be focused on, enabling quicker and more effective solutions locally.
The collective resources of organisations across the country significantly increase the capacity for support, allowing more women to receive better help in Lincolnshire.
The Make Every Adult Matter (MEAM) organisation is a partnership of national charities working together to improve support for people facing multiple disadvantages. This can include homelessness, mental health issues, addiction, and contact with the criminal justice system. MEAM helps local areas design and deliver better-coordinated services, ensuring that every adult facing complex challenges receives the care and support they need to rebuild their lives.
The 2024 cohort will receive dedicated support from Greg Headley, MEAM Partnership Development Manager, alongside access to a broad programme of MEAM Approach events, training and learning. They will also be invited to participate in the MEAM Approach online community platform to share stories, connect with the wider network and explore the shared challenges they experience in transforming local systems.
Each partnership brings a diverse range of systemic challenges that they will address in collaboration.
Emerging themes so far include:
- Women’s experiences of street-based sex work
- Women and girls’ experiences of the criminal justice system
- Intergenerational experiences of safeguarding within families
- People with multiple experiences of rough sleeping
This brings the total number of MEAM Approach network areas to 50 and demonstrates the growing appetite for transforming services and systems for people experiencing multiple disadvantages across England.
To find out more information about Lincolnshire Action Trust call 01522 806611 or email [email protected].
