Local food banks get boost as school holidays begin

Lincolnshire Co-op store colleagues teamed up with local Community Co-ordinators and food bank volunteers to host in-store donation events at nine different locations.

Food bank drives took place in Haxey, Sleaford, Keelby, Scartho, Holbeach, Barrowby, Alford, Branston, and Sutton on Trent.

Food Bank Leader at Alford Storehouse, Sarah Lithgow, said: “Lots of families really struggle with the finances during school holidays, yet we tend to receive fewer donations at this time of year.

“Unfortunately, lots of people feel embarrassed to ask for help, and often parents will skip meals so that they can feed their children. It’s not until they are absolutely desperate that they will reach out to us.

“To continue helping struggling families and individuals, we need support from our community. Thank you so much to everyone who’s contributed, and to Lincolnshire Co-op for helping to raise awareness and encourage donations.”

Lincolnshire Co-op worked with local food banks to compile priority shopping lists of the most-needed items, aiming to maximise impact.

Shoppers are also able to support their local food banks throughout the year by dropping items in donation bins located in every Lincolnshire Co-op food store.

Rachel Fox, Community Co-ordinator for North and South Kesteven, led food bank drives in Branston, Barrowby, and Sleaford and collected 1,120 items, weighing 388.2kg, and equating to 924 meals.

She said: “A huge thank you to our wonderful members, customers and colleagues for your generosity and support, it’s humbling to see first hand how many people are willing to help others in need.

“Foodbanks provide a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and it’s fantastic to be able to provide them with the supplies they need to continue this great work.”

1 . Contributed Food bank drive at Lincoln Road Food Store, in Sleaford Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Food bank drive at Barrowby Food Store, near Grantham Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Food bank drive at Haxey Food Store Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Food bank drive at Alford Food Store Photo: Submitted